Entry into apartments would depend on call taken by Resident Welfare Associations

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 03: The final call on allowing visitors or maids into an apartment complex would rest with the Residents Welfare Association, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

With confusion looming large, an official in the MHA tells OneIndia that the associations may have to take a call on the entry of persons into the residential complex.

The official however said that before any such decision is taken, health protocols as specified by the Ministry of Health should be followed. The responsibility would lie with the person calling the person, the MHA official said while also adding that domestic helps in particular may find it difficult due to lack of transport.

The responsibility would however lie entirely with the person calling in the person in case of any mishap, the official cited above said.

The associations had taken a call on banning entry of domestic helps during the lockdown. In the same way they should take a call on lifting the ban, the official said. The MHA has clarified that barber shops, salons and spas in red zones continue to remain banned. However these services could resume post May 4 in orange zones, the MHA also said.

Meanwhile in a fresh clarification, the government ha said that taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with restrictions.

The government said that taxis and cab aggregators will be allowed with one driver and two passengers only.

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles is allowed, only for permitted activities, with maximum two passengers, besides the driver, in four wheeler vehicles.

The Centre said that all other activities are allowed in the Orange Zones, without any restrictions. In the orange zones, in addition to the activities prohibited through the country, inter-district and intra-district plying of buses remain prohibited.

However, States/ UTs based on their assessment and priorities, may choose to permit a lesser number of activities, the Centre also said.