    Entirely private says Congress on Sonia-Rahul’s Goa visit

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    Panaji, Jan 27: Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi Saturday arrived in Goa on a private visit, a state party functionary said.

    Speaking to PTI on condition of anonymity, a senior police official further said the programme of the two Congress leaders is "under wraps" and they are expected to be in Goa for the "next three days".

    Entirely private says Congress on Sonia-Rahul's Goa visit
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi

    "They are living in a five star hotel in south Goa," the official said.

    Goa Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawathankar confirmed the visit and said the two leaders would not be meeting party functionaries during their stay here.

    "It is entirely a private visit," he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 11:42 [IST]
