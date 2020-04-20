Entire Pune is a containment zone: Check areas under tight scrutiny

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Pune, Apr 20: With the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra going beyond 3,000, the top hotspots in the states are Mumbai and Pune.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pune has gone beyond 500 at the time of writing this copy. Pune alone has reported 68 deaths, health officials have said. With Pune being declared as a hotspot by the Health Ministry, the administration of the city has identified 40 containment zones.

Meanwhile, the combined metropolitan area of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad was declared as a containment zone and would remain sealed until April 27. While areas across the state reporting COVID-19 cases have been declared containment zones, Pune is the only city to be sealed off completely. The border entry and exit points have been sealed and movement of even vehicles exempted from the order will be controlled. The exemption list includes essential goods transport and services.

Do you live in a containment zone in Pune: Check the full list here:

Ganj Peth, Kasewadi, City Point, Jehangir Chowk, Saurabh Hall, Lumbininagar near DRM Office, Naidu Hospital Vasahat, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Parvati Darshan, Shivdarshan, Ramnagar, Gokulnagar, Tirupatinagar, Kalewadi, Sutardara, Jai Bhavaninagar in Kothrud, Kalasgaon, Bhimnagar, Dhanori Gaonthan, Munjaba Vasthi, Gokulnagar, College of Engineering Chowk, Patil Estate slums, Road near Sngamwadi Bridge, Wakdewadi, Anand Park, Tempo Chowk, Gandhinagar, Jai Prakashnagar, Laxminagar, Hari Ganga Society, Pandulaman Vasthi, Deccan College Complex, New Khadki, Yerawada Gaonthan, Gadital, Parnakuti and Vaiduwadi Vasthi near MHADA colony in Hadapsar.

What is a containment zone:

A containment zone is a specific geographical area where positive cases of COVID-19 are found. Strict movement restrictions are in place to prevent the further spread of the virus.

These zones are made to map the local transmission and prevent the spread of the virus.

Under this some lanes or neighbourhoods as declared as containment zones even if it has one case.