    ‘Entire neighbourhood, minus one, has been a good story’: S Jaishankar takes a dig at Pakistan

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Oct 04: The entire neighbourhood, minus one, has been a fairly good story for regional cooperation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

    "I would say the entire neighbourhood, minus one, had actually been a fairly good story of regional cooperation," Jaishankar said in reference to Pakistan.

    Responding to a question at a session of the World Economic Forum here, Jaishankar also said that the Kashmir issue did come up in meetings with the US.

    Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 18:37 [IST]
