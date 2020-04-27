  • search
    Entire city is COVID-19 containment zone till May 3

    Pune, Apr 27: Pune city in Maharashtra, which has reported a rapid spread of coronavirus infection, was on Monday notified as a containment zone till May 3 by the city municipal corporation.

    Representational Image
    "We have already imposed a curfew in Pune city to check the spread of the coronavirus," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve. He said that the restrictions were relaxed for a certain period in a day to enable people to buy essential commodities during the curfew.

    With the detection of 84 fresh COVID-19 cases in Pune, the tally in the district increased to 1,348 on Monday, while the death tall rose to 80, an official said.

    Maharashtra on Monday, meanwhile, reported 522 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of the infected people to 8,590, a Health department official said. With 27 more fatalities, the overall COVID-19 death toll mounted to 369, he said.

    Of the 522 new cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai alone accounted for 395 cases and 15 fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

    The total number of coronavirus positive people in the country's financial capital now stands at 5,589 and the overall death toll at 219, it said.

    Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 23:59 [IST]
