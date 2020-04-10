Ensure strict lockdown in view of upcoming festivals: MHA directs States/UTs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 10: The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all States and Union Territories to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown in view of the upcoming festivals this month.

The MHA has directed the states and UTs not to allow any social, religious gathering or procession.

Kashmir: Violating lockdown norms, scores attend JeM terrorist’s funeral

It has been communicated to inform district authorities and field agencies on the specific prohibitions as mentioned in the Consolidated Guidelines on Lockdown Measures and that they should take all required precautionary/preventive measures for maintenance of law and order, peace and public tranquillity.

Appropriate vigil on social media should also be maintained against circulation of any objectionable content, the communication adds.

The communication has further requested that for the attention of the public authorities, social/religious organisation and citizens, the respective provisions of the guidelines should be widely circulated. It adds that for violation of any lockdown measure, action under the relevant penal provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005 and IPC should be taken by the law enforcing agencies.

What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

The consolidated guidelines on the lockdown measures to be taken by Ministries/ Departments of Government of India, State/Union Territory Governments and State/ Union Territory Authorities for containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the country were notified by Ministry of Home Affairs on March 24 and further modified on March 25, 27, April 2 and 4.

Clause 9 & 10 of the Consolidated Guidelines state that no religious congregation will be permitted without any exception and all social/cultural/religious functions/gatherings shall be barred.