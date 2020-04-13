Ensure essentials, follow guidelines, let there be no ambiguity: MHA in a stern note to states

New Delhi, Apr 13: The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states to implement the lockdown guidelines in letter and spirit to ensure the smooth movement of inter and intra-state cargo trucks, workers and also the functioning of warehouses and cold storages.

The MHA in a letter to the chief secretaries said that it has come to notice that trucks carrying essential and non-essential services are being detained. The workers needed for operation of manufacturing units of essential goods and other exempted categories are not getting authorisation passes for their movement.

Further the MHA also noted that the operation of cold storages and warehouses are not being allowed. The MHA reminded the states that inter-state and intra-state movement of all trucks and other goods carrier vehicles with one driver and one additional person is allowed as long as the driver is carrying a valid driver's licence. This is irrespective of the nature of the cargo, whether essential or otherwise. No further permit or approval would be required, the MHA also noted.

Empty trucks, goods carriers should also be allowed to operate while on the way to pick up goods, or returning after completing a delivery. Hence there is no cause to stop empty trucks provided they have valid documents such as a driving licence and road permit, the MHA also noted.

Local authorities should actively facilitate the movement of truck drivers and cleaners from their place of residence to location of their trucks. Local authorities must facilitate easy to and fro movement of workers to their workplace and back in respect of all the permitted industrial/commercial activities, the MHA said.

Railways, airports, seaports and customer authorities have already been authorised to issue passes for their staff and contractual labour. This may be ensured. With regard to the issuance of passes to workers engaged in the manufacturing of permitted categories, governments are advised to issue passes on the basis of the authorisations issued by the companies or organisations, the MHA said.

The MSMEs engaged in the manufacture of essential items such as wheat, flour, pulses and edible oils should be allowed to function freely. Warehouses, cold storages should be allowed to freely function without any hindrances, the MHA said. The warehouses of companies shall also be allowed to operate.

These stipulations shall apply to all areas other than those requiring containment, quarantine and surveillance measures as per the guidelines of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The movement of persons and vehicles shall be subject to strict adherence norms of hygiene and social distancing. The MHA said that all district authorities and field agencies may be informed about the information so that there is no ambiguity on the ground, the MHA also said.

The Home Ministry has also told the states that specific services exempt under lockdown are the direct marketing of agricultural produce, food and nutrition support to children, women, lactating mothers by anganwadi workers. Medical services and drug manufacturing under the Ayush category are also exempt from the lockdown, the MHA also said.