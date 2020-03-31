Enough of the myths, now over to the facts relating to the coronavirus

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 31: There are several myths around the coronavirus and several fact checkers have been busting them. The Home Ministry earlier told the Supreme Court that fake news is the biggest hindrance in fighting coronavirus.

The MyGov app has put out a myth buster and also published 15 facts relating to the virus.

The facts:

Cold weather and snow CANNOT kill the CoronaVirus .

The coronavirus CAN be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates.

The coronavirus CANNOT be transmitted through mosquito bites.

There is NO evidence that companion animals/pets such as dogs or cats can transmit the coronavirus.

Taking a hot bath DOES NOT prevent the coronavirus.

Hand dryers are NOT effective in killing the coronavirus.

Ultraviolet light SHOULD NOT be used for sterilization and can cause skin irritation.

Thermal scanners CAN detect if people have a fever but CANNOT detect whether or not someone has the coronavirus.

Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body WILL NOT kill viruses that have already entered your body.

Vaccines against pneumonia, such as pneumococcal vaccine and Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) vaccine, DO NOT provide protection against the coronavirus.

There is NO evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline has protected people from infection with the coronavirus.

Garlic is healthy but there is NO evidence from the current outbreak that eating garlic has protected people from the coronavirus.

Antibiotics DO NOT work against viruses, antibiotics only work against bacteria.

To date, there is NO specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the coronavirus.