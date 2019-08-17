Enough is enough: Priyanka slams BJP after Kuldeep Sengar features on I-Day advertisement

New Delhi, Aug 17: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party after a picture of the rape accused and now expelled BJP MLA, Kuldeep Singh Sengar appeared along with top party leaders in an Independence Day greeting, published in a local newspaper.

"CBI submitted the report. Supreme Court has also reprimanded but BJP people still have rape accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar in their hearts. His photo is there with big leaders of BJP. Will they comment?" Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi adding #EnoughIsEnough.

Sengar found a prominent place along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an advertisement given by a party leader on the occasion of Independence Day.

In the advertisement inserted in the local edition of a leading daily, Ungu Nagar Panchayat chairman Anuj Kumar Dixit used the picture of the Bangarmau legislator and his wife Sangeeta Singh Sengar, who is the chairman of the zila panchayat.

The advertisement also has pictures of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Hriday Narain Dixit.

The BJP has distanced itself from the controversy.

Sengar, who is in the jail for a year now, was expelled by the BJP after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against him in connection with an accident involving the Unnao rape victim's car on July 28.

Two aunts of the rape victim were killed in the accident while she, along with her lawyer, was seriously injured.

Sengar is accused of raping the girl at his residence in Unnao in 2017.

The victim was 17 years of age at the time of the incident.

A case was registered after she tried to immolate herself outside the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in April last year.