Enough evidence to show F-16 was used by Pakistan, says IAF at joint defence briefing

New Delhi, Feb 28: after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the release of IAF pilot Abhinandan on Thursday, 28 February, the Army, Air Force and the Navy addressed a joint press conference.

Addressing the press conference, Vice Air Marshal RGK Kapoor says, "On Feb 27 at 10 am IAF radars detected Pakistan Air Force which breached the Indian air space. The Pakistan aircraft was intercepted by IAF. One F-16 of Pakistan Air Force was shot down by MiG 21 Bison. We lost one MiG 21 Bison but pilot landed in Pakistan territory." Joining him are Major Genral Surendra Singh Mahal, Navy Rear Admiral Dalbir Singh Gujral.

He also said,''Pakistan aircraft were targeting military installations, like the Brigade HQ. But due to alertness of IAF, their efforts were foiled. There have been many factually incorrect information spread by Pakistan in wake of the air strike. At first (after aerial engagement) they said two IAF aircraft were shot down and three pilots were captured. Later they changed to two aircraft and two pilots. Then finally they said one pilot had been captured and one plane had been downed.''

Navy Rear Admiral DS Gujral said,''We are ready for any misadventure by Pakistan and we are ready for resolute action. We want to ensure safety and security of our citizens."

Major-General Surendra Singh Mahal said,''Pakistan also claimed they intentionally targeted empty area but we know they targeted our military installations. They dropped the bombs on our military formations, but were unable to cause any significant damage due to the swift response of our forces. We have also received the news that Pakistan is releasing captured IAF pilot tomorrow. We are happy he is being released and we welcome him''.

Vice Air Marshal RGK Kapoor said, "Premature to say what the number casualties are. We achieved our intended target. But we have evidence that proves that IAF MiG 21 bison downed an F-16 and the F-16 crashed on PoK side. We found AMRAM debris East of Rajouri. AMRAM is only found on Pakistani F-16. We also registered F-16's electronic signature on our equipment.

In response to counter terror strike, Maj Gen Surendra Singh Mahal said that Pakistan Army first resorted to unprovoked cross border firing in Sunderbani, Bimber, Nowshera and Krishna Ghati, and this was responded to by Indian Army in fitting manner.

Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor: "We have evidence to show that whatever we wanted to do and targets we wanted to destroy, we have done that. Decision to show the evidence is on senior leadership."

Navy Rear Admiral Dalbir Singh Gujral: "Navy deployed in high state of readiness and remains poised in all three dimensions, surface, under sea, to deter, prevent and defeat, in maritime domain. Assure you of a resolute, swift and strong response by Navy when needed, we stand one with army and air force to assure security."

Pakistan PM Imran Khan had announced that IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will be released on Friday. Khan made the announcement during an address to Pakistani parliament, saying it was the first step to open negotiations.

Earlier, India has asked Pakistan to ensure immediate release and safe return of the IAF pilot who was missing in action after he engaged with Pakistani jets that violated Indian airspace on Wednesday morning.