Enhanced version of Pinaka rocket system successfully test-fired

    Balasore (Odisha) Nov 4: An enhanced version of Pinaka rocket system was successfully test fired from the Integrated Test Range in Odishas Balasore district on Wednesday, official sources said.

    Six rockets were launched in quick succession and the test met complete mission objectives, defence sources said. This enhanced version would replace the existing Pinaka Mk1 rockets which are currently under production.

    The rocket has a state-of-the-art guidance navigation and control system with which it has become efficient to identify its target and hit it. Development of the enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance compared to the earlier designs with reduced length.

    The design and development has been carried out by Pune-based DRDO labortaries, Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, they said.

