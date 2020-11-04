Amidst face-off with China, the importance of Rustom-2 in India’s arsenal

BrahMos test with indigenous components has gone up now: DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy

India has successfully tested 11 missiles in 45 days amid face off with China

Enhanced version of Pinaka rocket system successfully test-fired

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Balasore (Odisha) Nov 4: An enhanced version of Pinaka rocket system was successfully test fired from the Integrated Test Range in Odishas Balasore district on Wednesday, official sources said.

#WATCH: An advanced version of the DRDO-developed Pinaka today successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. A total of 6 rockets were launched in series and all the tests met complete mission objectives. pic.twitter.com/CoBfx1y8As — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

Six rockets were launched in quick succession and the test met complete mission objectives, defence sources said. This enhanced version would replace the existing Pinaka Mk1 rockets which are currently under production.

DRDO conducts 2 successful flight tests of Pinaka missile systems in salvo mode

The rocket has a state-of-the-art guidance navigation and control system with which it has become efficient to identify its target and hit it. Development of the enhanced Pinaka system was taken up to achieve longer range performance compared to the earlier designs with reduced length.

The design and development has been carried out by Pune-based DRDO labortaries, Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, they said.