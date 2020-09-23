Enhance focus on effective testing, tracing and treatment: PM Modi to CMs

New Delhi, Sep 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level virtual meeting with Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven Covid-19 high burden States and UT to review Covid-19 response and management. Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab attended the meeting.

Addressing the chief ministers and other senior officials of these seven states during a Covid-19 review meeting, PM Modi said "Effective messaging is also necessary because most COVID19 infections are without symptoms."

"There are more than 700 districts in the country but only 60 districts in seven states are a cause of worry. I suggest CMs hold a virtual conference with people at the district/block level for seven days. We have to learn from the best practices from across the states," PM Modi said.

"Effective messaging is also necessary because most Covid-19 infections are without symptoms. In such a situation, rumours may rise. It might raise doubts in the minds of the people that testing is bad. Some people also make the mistake of underestimating the severity of infection," the prime minister said.

"We need to increase our focus on effective testing, tracing, treatment, surveillance and clear messaging," he added.

It can be seen that PM Modi held several virtual meetings with the CMs to discuss the COVID-19 situation after the country went under a nationwide lockdown on March 25.

These seven states account for 63 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country. Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi are reporting a case fatality rate of at least 2 per cent. These states have recently reported a daily uptick in the number of cases as well.

Centre is sending its team to states to help state governments in containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management.

Recently, a team was sent to Jammu and Kashmir. The COVID-19 situation of Delhi is also being monitored by a Centre-delhi government joint team.