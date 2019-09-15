  • search
Trending NRC Hindi Imposition
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Engineers Day: Vice President Naidu, PM greet engineers

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 15: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted engineers on Engineers Day, describing them as those synonymous with diligence and determination. Engineers Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of acclaimed civil engineer M Visvesvaraya.

    Engineers Day: Vice President Naidu, PM greet engineers
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal," the prime minister said in a tweet. Greeting the "hardworking engineers", Modi also paid tributes to Visvesvaraya.

    Engineer's Day 2019: Remembering Sir M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary

    Naidu said Visvesvaraya was a civil engineer par excellence, who harnessed India's water resources through dams. "He was a visionary. The nation is ever grateful to his invaluable contribution."

    More VENKAIAH NAIDU News

    Read more about:

    venkaiah naidu engineers narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, September 15, 2019, 13:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue