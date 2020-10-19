YouTube
    Ending longest shutdown, Assam’s Kaziranga national park set to welcome tourists from Oct 21

    Guwahati, Oct 19: Ending longest shutdown, the iconic Kaziranga National Park in Assam will reopen from October 21 after being shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the monsoon season.

    Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve will be opened for the current tourist season on 21st October 2020. The opening ceremony will commence from 11am onwards. Hon'ble

    Chief Minister of Assam will grace the occasion.

    The park is thronged by domestic and international tourists in large numbers for its famed one-horned rhinos. In September, the Assam government had approved expansion of the park totalling 3,053 hectares.

    Elephant lives matter: SC upholds decision to demolish resorts, constructions in Mudumalai forest

    All five national parks and 18 wildlife sanctuaries in Assam, including KNPTR, which usually remains shut for around five months annually due to floods, were closed in March following the Covid-19 outbreak.

    All tourists will have to go through a screening process and anyone detected with Covid-19-related symptoms such as high fever, cough and could will be segregated and handed over to local health authorities.

    The elephant safaris won't be allowed to operate during the first few days of the park's reopening and may resume from November.

    Story first published: Monday, October 19, 2020, 16:22 [IST]
    X