End of the world 2020: Will the world end on June 21 eclipse?

New Delhi, June 19: The Annular Solar Eclipse 2020 will take place on June 21. Well, reports are rife that the doomsday is near and the world will come to an end this year, on June 21 to be specific.

For long many have said that a total solar eclipse would mean the end of the world. Find out why many feel that a total solar eclipse would mean the end of the world.

Remember the Mayan calendar which prophesied that the world will end on December 21, 2012? As per new predictions by experts, what was considered to be December 2012 was actually June 2020. This means, the end of the world and you have just a few more days to live your life.

This latest conspiracy theory also uses the Mayan calendar theory which NASA brushed aside by providing facts.

NASA officials had said there was no science behind any claims of disaster and dramatic changes in 2012, also that there was no evidence that could back the theory.

"NASA knows of no asteroid or comet currently on a collision course with Earth, so the probability of a major collision is quite small. In fact, as best as we can tell, no large object is likely to strike the Earth any time in the next several hundred years", NASA had said in a statement.

Ancient fears

Back in the 7th Century BC, the passing of a total solar eclipse over the Greek island of Paros prompted the poet Archilocus to write: "Nothing in the world can surprise me now. For Zeus, the father of the Olympian, has turned midday into black night by shielding light from the blossoming Sun, and now dark terror hangs over mankind. Anything may happen."

Wading away evil

During an eclipse many in ancient times undertook various activities in what they called as 'wading away the demon.' In Western Asia, the myth was that the dragon was devouring the sun. In China, it was said that a heavenly dog was biting the sun. In Peru, it was described as a puma while the Vikings said that it was undertaken by two wolves.