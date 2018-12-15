J&K: 3 Hizbul terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Srinagar, Dec 15: Three terrorists were gunned down in an encounter between them and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

The security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Sirnoo village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

"The terrorists opened fire on security forces while they were carrying out search operations," the official said.

The security forces retaliated, leading to an encounter, the official confirmed.

The search operation is still underway, and the entire area has been cordoned.

On Thursday, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter in Sopore area of Baramulla district. With joint efforts, police, army and CRPF had launched a joint operation a day before.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in Poonch thrice in the past three days. While yesterday, the violation took place in Khari Karmara area, earlier it targeted Kaswa, Kerni and Gulpur.