J&K: 2 Hizbul militants, including a PhD scholar, killed in Handwara encounter

    Srinagar, Oct 11:  Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including PhD scholar-turned-terrorist Manan Bashir Wani, were killed on Thursday during an encounter with security forces at Handwara in frontier district of north Kashmir

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Wani, who was enrolled as a PhD scholar with the Aligarh Muslim University, joined militant ranks in January this year.

    The encounter broke out in the early hours at Satgund in Handwara following a specific intelligence about the presence of Wani, 27, along with two others.

    Meanwhile, in yet another incidence of ceasefire along the Line of Control, Pakistan forces' resorted to mortar shelling in Poonch district last night which left an Army jawan injured.

    The troops guarding the borderline retaliated the firing effectively and the intermittent exchange of fire lasted for around two hours. The injured jawan was evacuated and shifted to a military hospital.

    Meanwhile, internet services have been suspended in the area. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed polling for the second phase of urban local body polls yesterday. While Jammu recorded impressive turnout, voting was low in the valley.

    On October 5, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade on security forces in Tral area of Pulwama district.

