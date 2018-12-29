J&K: Two militants killed in Pulwama encounter, operation underway

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Dec 29: Two militants have been killed in ongoing encounter which broke out in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific information from intelligence agencies about the presence of terrorists in Hanjan area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said.

He said as that the security forces were conducting searches when the terrorists who were hiding fired on them.

Security forces retaliated, leading to the encounter, the official added. The encounter was still ongoing and further details are awaited, the official said.

This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the area. A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.