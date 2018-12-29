J&K: Four Jaish militants killed in Pulwama encounter, clashes erupt

Srinagar, Dec 29: At least four terrorists were killed in an encounter that took place between security forces and terrorists on Saturday in Rajpora town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. As many as 16 persons were injured in clashes that erupted thereafter.

One of the militants was identified as JeM commander Muzamil Bhai alias Abu Jandal, a resident of Rahmoo in Pulwama. The identity of the other militants is being ascertained. This takes the total number of the militants killed in 2018 to more than 250 the highest in over 10 years.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific information from intelligence agencies about the presence of terrorists in Hanjan area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said.

He said as that the security forces were conducting searches when the terrorists who were hiding fired on them.

Security forces retaliated, leading to the encounter, the official added. The encounter was still ongoing and further details are awaited, the official said.

This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the area. A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.