  • search
For Srinagar Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Encounter underway in J-K's Pulwama

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Dec 29: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

    According to police, a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by security forces in Rajpora following inputs about the possible presence of militants in the area.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "The encounter is underway in the area," a senior security official said.

    This is the second encounter in the last 24 hours in the area. A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Awantipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

    More srinagar NewsView All

    Read more about:

    srinagar jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Saturday, December 29, 2018, 8:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue