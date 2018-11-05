  • search

Encounter underway in Ganderbal

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Ganderbal, Nov 5: An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Shuhama area of Ganderbal district.

    Encounter underway in Ganderbal. Courtesy: ANI news
    Encounter underway in Ganderbal. Courtesy: ANI news

    K Poswal, SSP Ganderbal, said, "A cordon and search op was being conducted at this location. In the initial stage, a cordon was being led and a few rounds of gunshots were exchanged. We are conducting searches & entire area has been cordoned."

    More details awaited.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir army ganderbal encounter

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 18:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue