Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla

Srinagar, Oct 25: An encounter broke out today between security forces and terrorists in in Athoora, Kheri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

In an earlier incident, security forces and terrorists exchanged gunfire in Nowgam village located on the outskirts of Srinagar, news agency ANI reported. The encounter broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at Soothu area of Nowgam village. Further, the bodies of two terrorists were also recovered during the encounter.