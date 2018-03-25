Encounter spree in Uttar Pradesh by Police: Two criminals killed

Uttar Pradesh Police carried out a series of encounters on Sunday. In a crackdown of criminals, 6 encounters were reported so far. Two criminals have been killed and fiver were injured and arrested.

In the first encounter, the police gunned down a criminal in Noida with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. One AK 47 and a smooth-bore breech loading (SBBL) gun were also confiscated from the spot.

The criminal has been identified as Shravan Chaudhry, was injured in an encounter with the police and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

In Saharanpur, wanted criminal Ahasan aka Salim sustained bullet injuries during an encounter with police at around 2 am. However, another criminal managed to escape. Police said that Salim died while receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, a search has been launched for the absconding criminal.

