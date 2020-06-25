Two terrorists eliminated in Sopore encounter

  • search
    New Delhi, June 25: Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in an encounter that broke out this morning at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Encounter breaks out in north Kashmir’s Sopore

    The Army and the Central Reserve Police Force personnel launched a cordon and search operation, following specific inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir police regarding the presence of terrorists

    The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire. So far the security forces have eliminated 108 terrorists in J&K. Most of the terrorists who have been eliminated at from South Kashmir. In North Kashmir, there are an estimated 100 terrorists and a majority of them are from Pakistan.

