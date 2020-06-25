Encounter breaks out in north Kashmir’s Sopore

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 25: An encounter has broken out between the security forces and terrorists in north Kashmir's Sopore.

The Army and the Central Reserve Police Force personnel launched a cordon and search operation, following specific inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir police regarding the presence of terrorists.

CRPF jawan martyred, 2 terrorists gunned down in Pulwama encounter

The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire. The exchange of fire is still on. It is not clear as yet as to how many terrorists are present.