Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian

India

Madhuri Adnal

Simran Kashyap

Jammu, July 05: An exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces is underway in Narwani area of Shopian district.

Reports said the gunfight broke out after a joint team of Army's 44RR and SOG launched a cordon and search operation in Narwan.

Meanwhile, mobile internet was been suspended in the district soon after the firefight started.

On Twitter, a police spokesman said an exchange of fire took place in Shopian. "Details will follow," he said.