Encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian

    By Simran Kashyap
    Jammu, July 05: An exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces is underway in Narwani area of Shopian district.

    Reports said the gunfight broke out after a joint team of Army's 44RR and SOG launched a cordon and search operation in Narwan.

    Meanwhile, mobile internet was been suspended in the district soon after the firefight started.

    On Twitter, a police spokesman said an exchange of fire took place in Shopian. "Details will follow," he said.

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 9:18 [IST]
