    Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kashmir's Shopian

    By Shreya
    |

    Srinagar, July 27: An exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces is underway in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The exchange of fire is taking place in Bona Bazaar area, news agency ANI reported.

    Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kashmirs Shopian

    According to reports a joint team of Army and SOG launched a cordon and search operation in Beigh Mohalla in Shopian town after having credible inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

    Two to three militants are believed to be trapped.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 9:17 [IST]
