    J&K: 2 terrorists gunned down by security forces in Shopian

    By Shreya
    |

    Srinagar, July 27: An exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces is underway in Jammu and Kashmir.

    According to latest inputs, two terrorists have been gunned down by the security men. Top most Jaish commander of South Kashmir Munna Lahori/Bihari from Pakistan killed along with his local associate after a night long operation.

    However, the operation is still going on.

    Encounter breaks out between terrorists, security forces in Kashmirs Shopian

    According to reports a joint team of Army and SOG launched a cordon and search operation in Beigh Mohalla in Shopian town after having credible inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

    On June 23, Four terrorists were killed in an encounter which broke out in Daramdora Keegam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian District.

