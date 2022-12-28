Pakistan ups psy-ops in J&K again, issues yet another chilling warning to Kashmiri Pandits

3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J&K

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Dec 28: Three terrorists, who were holed up in Jammu and Kashmir's Sidhra, were killed during a brief encounter with security forces on Jammu's Panjtirthi-Sidhra road.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said the gunfight took place around 7.30 am amid intense fog near Tawi Bridge in the Sidhra bypass area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

''A suspicious movement of a truck, that was moving towards Kashmir, was observed. It was followed and stopped near Sidhra check point but its driver escaped on the pretext of attending the call of nature,'' the ADGP told reporters at the scene of the gunbattle.

Another 26/11 averted: Agencies intercept Pakistan boat, arrest 10, recover drugs worth Rs 300 crore

J&K | Encounter underway in Sidhra area of Jammu, firing going on, two terrorists likely on the spot: Jammu and Kashmir police pic.twitter.com/R4JCATGM65 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2022

Getting suspicious, Singh said, police started searching the truck but came under heavy fire from inside.

An encounter ensued during which the truck caught fire, he said, adding the terrorists, believed to be three in number, were killed. ''The clear picture will emerge once the truck is searched,'' the ADGP said, adding it is part of the investigation where from the terrorists had infiltrated.

He said the ultras were heavily armed and were on their way to Kashmir when they were intercepted. He said efforts are on to nab the driver of the truck, who has fled. ''The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists is awaited,'' the ADGP said.

Talking to PTI, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said so far three terrorists have been killed. ''The number could be more,'' he added.

Asked whether the terrorists came from across the border and were picked by the truck driver to ferry them to Kashmir, he said it is matter of investigation.

Officials said the intense firing between the two sides lasted for over 45 minutes, during which several explosions apparently caused by hurling of grenades, were also heard.

Smoke was seen blowing from the truck, loaded with husk, and was completely damaged in the gunfight.

This comes just a day after police defused improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 15 kilograms in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.

J&K: 3 Terrorists killed in Shopian encounter; search operation on

On Monday, a cylindrical shaped IED, 300-400 grams of RDX, seven 7.62 mm cartridges, and five detonators were recovered in the Basantgarh area, thwarting a major terror plot.

One coded sheet and one letter pad page of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were also recovered, officials said, adding that a suspect has been detained.

According to the officials, a case has been registered at Basantgarh police station and further investigation is underway.