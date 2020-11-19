4 JeM terrorists gunned down in encounter at Nagrota, J&K

Terror on its last leg in north Kashmir says J&K police chief

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jammu, Nov 19: Four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists have been killed an encounter with security forces in the Nagrota area of Jammu and Kashmir.

The gun battle started at around 5 am near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Jammu district police chief SSP Shridhar Patil said that around 5 AM some terrorists opened fire at security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota area.

"Four terrorists have been neutralised and one police constable injured in an encounter at Ban Toll Plaza Jammu with Police, CRPF and Army. Area is being sanitised," the police said.

While likening the gunfight to that on January 31 as a group of terrorists opened fire on a joint party of the police and CRPF at Ban Toll Plaza, CRPF spokesperson, Shivnandan Singh said they probably came in a vehicle.