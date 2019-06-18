  • search
    Encephalitis outbreak: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits Muzzaffarpur hospital; toll rises to 108

    Patna, June 18: After 17 days of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has reached 108, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, and took stock of the condition of children.

    Kumar held a high-level meeting on Monday evening to review the situation which has arisen due to the outbreak of the disease, which has claimed lives of 126 children in the state.

    Children showing symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) undergoing treatment at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), in Muzaffarpur
    Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Dr CP Thakur on Monday raised questions over Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the state government over the AES outbreak and said that the state govermment gets active only at the time of outbreak of the deadly disease.

    Health Minister asks for updates on India-Pak cricket match during meeting on encephalitis

    On Monday, during a state health department meeting, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey was heard asking about a cricket match. In a video of the meeting, Pandey can be heard asking, "What about the match?" to which another person replies "4th wicket down."

    Encephalitis, called 'Chamki' fever in Hindi, is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions and headaches. In India, AES outbreak is typically linked to consumption of unripe litchi fruit by children on empty stomachs.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 12:33 [IST]
