Encephalitis claims lives of 47 children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, June 13: More than 47 kids died due to encephalitis in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. However, the government maintained that the casualties were not related to the outbreak but were caused by hypoglycemia.

Encephalitis, or Japanese encephalitis (JE), is a vector-borne viral infection that leads to acute inflammation (swelling) of the brain. If not spread through vectors, encephalitis could be a result of body's immune system attacking brain tissues.

JE is an infection of the brain caused by the Japanese encephalitis virus, its symptoms may include headache, vomiting, fever, confusion, and seizures.

The Health Department has also issued an advisory urging parents to prevent their children from playing under the sun when temperature is hovering between 42 to 43 degree Celsius. Acute Encephalitis Syndrome is a severe case of encephalitis transmitted by mosquitoes. It is characterised by high fever and inflammation of the brain.