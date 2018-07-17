Can’t tolerate horrendous acts of mobocracy, frame law to prevent lynching, SC tells Centre

New Delhi, July 17: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to frame a new law to prevent incidents of lynching and also punish those indulging in it. The court said that the Centre should implement its order in four weeks and file a compliance report to this extent.

The court also directed the Central and state governments to take preventive steps to stop incidents of lynching in future. The governments must take punitive and remedial measures to prevent lynching at any cost, the court also said.

The court said that horrendous acts of mobocracy cannot be tolerated and it cannot be allowed to become a norm. It has to be curbed with an iron hand, the Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra said.

No citizen can take law into his hands or become a law on to himself, the Bench noted while severely condemning incidents of lynching across the country. The court further directed both the Centre and states to file compliance reports on the series of directions given by it to prevent and punish those indulging in lynching.

While directing the Centre to frame a new law, the court said that this would install the fear of the law. It is time to protect the citizens of the country and prevents such horrendous acts of mobocracy, the court said.

There is growing numbness among the public about such incidents and this is worrisome.

It is time for a clarion call, the court also said. The court said it was the duty of the state to ensure that law and order is maintained. Such incidents must be prevented at any cost as this is still a society that champions civil rights, the Bench said.