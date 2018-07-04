Emirates to discontinue 'Hindu meals' on flights

New Delhi, July 4: Gulf carrier Emirates has decided to discontinue serving 'Hindu meal' on its flights, saying Hindu customers can choose from a variety of "regionally-inspired vegetarian and special meals". The Dubai-based carrier operates a substantial number of flights to various Indian cities.

"As part of our continuous review of the products and services available to customers, Emirates can confirm that it will discontinue the Hindu meal option. We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback. This helps us improve service efficiencies," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said its Hindu customers can order in advance from a wide variety of regionally-inspired vegetarian and special meals catering to specific dietary requirements in all classes of travel.

"Emirates also offers options of religious meals like Vegetarian Jain Meal, Indian Vegetarian Meal, Kosher meals and Non-Beef non-vegetarian options as well," the spokesperson added.

The airline used to provide the option of 'Non Vegetarian Hindu Meal' for passengers who follow Hindu customs. This meal is not vegetarian and prepared in Indian culinary style. It may contain lamb, chicken, fish, eggs, milk, dairy products, and cereals. It does not contain veal, beef or beef by-products, or raw or smoked fish, according to an earlier link to the airline's website.

Now, the carrier offers Vegetarian Jain Meal, Indian Vegetarian Meal and Kosher Meal, among other options. The airline has flights to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kochi. Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram, according to its website.

PTI

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day