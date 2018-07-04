Emirates Airline brings Hindu Meal back on the menu

New Delhi, July 4: Emirates Airline on Wednesday withdrew its decision to discontinue serving 'Hindu meal' on its flights.

"Based on feedback from customers, Emirates confirms we'll continue to provide Hindu meal option, to make it easier for our Hindu customers to identify & request this option," wire agency quoted Emirates Airlines as saying.

The Airlines had earlier announced that it has decided to discontinue the 'Hindu meal' option.

In an official statement, the Dubai-based airline said the decision to withdraw the above-mentioned option from its in-flight menu was taken following a review of the on-board products and services.

"As part of our continuous review of the products and services available to customers, Emirates can confirm that it will discontinue the Hindu meal option. We constantly review our offering, taking into consideration customer uptake and feedback. This helps us improve service efficiencies," the statement read.

However, the airline said that Hindu passengers would still be able to choose from a variety of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian regionally-inspired meals.

