  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Eminent jurist Ram Jethmalani cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 08: Eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethmalani was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium here on Sunday in the presence of family members, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, prominent politicians and friends.

    Ram Jethmalani
    Ram Jethmalani

    His son Mahesh Jethmalani, a senior advocate himself, lit the funeral pyre at 5:30 pm. People from various walks of life paid rich tributes to him and attended the last journey of the 95-year-old, who died here this morning. Jethmalani's daughter Shobha and his daughter-in-law were also present at the funeral.

    Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was also at the Lodhi Road crematorium. Family sources and close acquaintances said sitting Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud paid floral tributes to Jethmalani at his residence.

    Ram Jethmalani: A look at some of his most controversial, high-profile cases

    Another Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai was present during the cremation. Former Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, former apex court judges Swatanter Kumar and Kurian Joseph also paid tribute to the noted jurist, who had also served as the country's law minister.

    Among the politicians present were Sharad Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. Simranjit Singh Mann, former Akali Dal MP, also was present.

    TV journalist Rajat Sharma also joined Jethmalani's family during cremation. Jethmalani breathed his last at 7.45 am at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday. He was not keeping well for a few months.

    More RAM JETHMALANI News

    Read more about:

    ram jethmalani

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue