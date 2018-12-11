Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG830
BJP720
BSP50
OTH00
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG950
BJP670
BSP30
OTH110
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG480
BJP260
BSP+40
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS890
TDP, CONG+150
AIMIM50
OTH80
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF190
CONG60
BJP20
OTH00
    Eminent economist Surjit Bhalla quits from PM's Economic Advisory Council

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: Eminent economist and columnist Surjit Bhalla on Tuesday said that he had resigned as part-time member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister(EAC-PM) on December 1.

    Image credit: PTI
    Image credit: PTI

    "I resigned as part-time member of PMEAC on December 1," Bhalla said on social networking site Twitter.

    The EAC- PM is headed by Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy. Economists Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal and Shamika Ravi are other part-time members.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 9:38 [IST]
