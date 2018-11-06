Eminent Bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal passes away

Lucknow, Nov 4: Popular Hindi bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal passes away in a hospital in Mathura around 4 am today. He died due to multiple organ failure. He was 63.

Vinod Agarwal was admitted in a critical condition to a private medical facility in Mathura after he complained of chest pain on Sunday.

The 63-year-old was put on ventilator after some of the vital organs stopped working, a doctor said. His family members rushed from Mumbai to be by his side at the Nayati Hospital.

Born in New Delhi in 1955, Agarwal is a popular bhajan singer for his imitable style of singing. He settled down in Vrindavan for his love for Lord Krishna.

He has to his credit more than 1,500 live programmes across the country and has held shows in Singapore, Italy, Britain, Switzerland, France, Germany, Canada, Ireland and Dubai.