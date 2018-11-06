Eminent Bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal passes away

Lucknow, Nov 4: Popular Hindi bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal passes away in a hospital in Mathura around 4 am today. He died due to multiple organ failure.

Born in New Delhi in 1955, Agarwal is a popular bhajan singer for his imitable style of singing. He settled down in Vrindavan for his love for Lord Krishna.

He has to his credit more than 1,500 live programmes across the country and has held shows in Singapore, Italy, Britain, Switzerland, France, Germany, Canada, Ireland and Dubai.