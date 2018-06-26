Emergency was 'darkest period', it should become part of curriculum: Venkaiah Naidu

Terming the 'Emergency' as the 'darkest period' in Indian democracy, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has said that people need to be educated about it and it should, in fact, be made part of the curriculum.

On Monday, India observed the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. The BJP is set to observe 'Black Day' today across the nation on the 43rd anniversary of Proclamation of Emergency by the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

"Emergency, which is darkest period of Indian democracy, should be a part of curriculum so that present generations get to know what was Emergency. How it was imposed? Why it was imposed? We have to educate the people on it," Venkaiah Naidu said

"After the resounding pro-democracy verdict of the people of our country, I am confident that no sensible government would dare to repeat what was done during the fateful night of June 25, 1975 (Emergency)," he added.

From BJP president Amit Shah to Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, almost all the top leaders of the saffron party slammed the Congress for the 21-month-long Emergency in the country.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a series of tweets expressed his 'anguish' over the "dark period" and saluted all those who resisted the Emergency.

[43 years of Emergency: BJP to observe 'Black Day' today]

This year, the BJP has decided to observe the Emergency in a big manner as top leaders of the party attended public meetings and spoke at length on the subject of safeguarding the democratic values of the country to avoid repeating what the nation witnessed 43 years ago.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day