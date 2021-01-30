Will not be intimidated by Delhi Police notices, govt trying to end movement, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Embassy blast: Letter, half burnt pink scarf under Delhi Police’s radar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 30: The Delhi Police is probing the letter that was found outside the blast site at the Israeli Embassy in Delhi. A pink scarf, which was half burnt has been recovered from the site and is also part of the probe, Delhi Police Commissioner, S N Shrivastava also said.

The letter contained a threat and describes the explosion as a trailer. The letter also refers to Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran's most powerful generals who was assassinated in a drone strike by the United States in January last year.

Sources tell OneIndia that the bomb was planted in a flower pot on the road divider. The forensic experts have found broken pieces of a cool drink can and ball bearings. Prima facie, it appears as though the ball bearings were stuffed inside the can. No decide or battery has been found at the spot.

Embassy blast: Delhi cops question cab driver who ferried suspects

It may be recalled that on February 13 2012, Israeli diplomat Tal Yehoshua and an Indian driver of an Embassy vehicle were among the four who were injured after a magnetic bomb stuck on the vehicle exploded in Delhi.

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said that initial impressions suggest that it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

"A very low intensity improvised device went off 5.05 pm. No injury to any person was reported, nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby," Mittal said.

The bomb disposal squad of the Delhi Police carried our searches to find out if there were more explosives in the area. Forensic experts are also examining the blast site, an official said.

At blast site in Delhi, a note to the Israeli ambassador with a mention of Qasem Soleimani

Officials said that they are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to ascertain the sequence of events. Senior officers of the Delhi Police are on the sport. Reacting to the blast, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said any attempt to disturb peace should be firmly dealt with.