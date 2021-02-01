Embassy blast: Dump date of mobile calls under examination, agencies yet to identify suspect

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 01: The police are continuing to question several people to get more leads into the Israel Embassy blast case.

Police sources tell OneIndia that a few Iranian nationals have been questioned. The cab driver who dropped off the two suspects caught on CCTV was also questioned. Further the details of the foreigners who came into Delhi recently are also being examined.

The source cited above said that the dump data of mobile calls, which were active hours before the blast is also being examined. Further the agencies are collecting data from the cab services of the persons who were dropped off in the nearby area of the spot before the incident took place.

NIA likely to take up probe into Israel embassy blast

However the agencies are yet to identify a suspect in the case. The investigators said that they are covering all angles. The Delhi Police Sunday covered the blast site near the Israeli Embassy here with a white-coloured tent to prevent the spot from being tampered with as the adjacent road opened for traffic.

The APJ Abdul Kalam Road, which was closed for nearly two days after the IED blast on Friday, has been opened for general traffic now.

Police also faced some challenges in collecting video footage as most CCTV cameras in the area were not functional at the time of incident, investigators said. While there is nothing conclusive as yet owing to the false flags, officials in New Delhi tell OneIndia that the probe into the Iran angle is on and some of the leads are pretty strong.

There is also a very strong possibility that the blast could be linked to the one that took place on February 13 2012. We are not ruling out any possibility, the official cited above also said.

Investigators are also looking at the role of a group called the Jaish-ul-Hind. A person by the name Vikar had claimed responsibility for the blast on a Telegram group in the ISIS forum that is linked to the Qayam Foundation.

The internet protocol address has been traced to Herat in Afghanistan. However this angle needs to be thoroughly probed as it could be a false flag, officials say. The message posted by Vikar has been forwarded on many groups, but it could be a way of misleading the investigators, officials further pointed out.

On Saturday, the Delhi Police observed two suspects getting off the cab moments before the minor blast.

After observing the CCTV footage, the cops found that the two suspects were getting off a cab moments before the blast. The cab driver has been identified and was questioned by the Delhi Police.

Following the minor blast outside the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, the police had found a note addressed to the to Israel Embassy ambassador.

Embassy blast: Role of Jaish-ul-Hind under scanner, but it could be a false flag

The letter contained a threat and describes the explosion as a trailer. The letter also refers to Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran's most powerful generals who was assassinated in a drone strike by the United States in January last year.

Officials say that the bomb was planted in a flower pot on the road divider. The forensic experts have found broken pieces of a cool drink can and ball bearings. Prima facie, it appears as though the ball bearings were stuffed inside the can. No decide or battery has been found at the spot.