YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Embassy blast: Delhi cops question cab driver who ferried suspects

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 30: The Delhi Police has observed two suspects getting off the cab moments before the minor blast outside the Israel Embassy in Delhi.

    After observing the CCTV footage, the cops found that the two suspects were getting off a cab moments before the blast. The cab driver has been identified and is being questioned by the Delhi Police.

    Embassy blast: Delhi cops question cab driver who ferried suspects

    Following the minor blast outside the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, the police has found a note addressed to the to Israel Embassy ambassador.

    Will not let the culprits get away, India tells Israel after blast outside embassy

    The letter contained a threat and describes the explosion as a trailer. The letter also refers to Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran's most powerful generals who was assassinated in a drone strike by the United States in January last year.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the bomb was planted in a flower pot on the road divider. The forensic experts have found broken pieces of a cool drink can and ball bearings. Prima facie, it appears as though the ball bearings were stuffed inside the can. No decide or battery has been found at the spot.

    It may be recalled that on February 13 2012, Israeli diplomat Tal Yehoshua and an Indian driver of an Embassy vehicle were among the four who were injured after a magnetic bomb stuck on the vehicle exploded in Delhi.

    More DELHI POLICE News

    Read more about:

    delhi police delhi blasts israel

    Story first published: Saturday, January 30, 2021, 9:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X