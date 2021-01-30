Embassy blast: Delhi cops question cab driver who ferried suspects

Will not be intimidated by Delhi Police notices, govt trying to end movement, says Samyukta Kisan Morcha

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 30: The Delhi Police has observed two suspects getting off the cab moments before the minor blast outside the Israel Embassy in Delhi.

After observing the CCTV footage, the cops found that the two suspects were getting off a cab moments before the blast. The cab driver has been identified and is being questioned by the Delhi Police.

Following the minor blast outside the Israel Embassy in New Delhi, the police has found a note addressed to the to Israel Embassy ambassador.

Will not let the culprits get away, India tells Israel after blast outside embassy

The letter contained a threat and describes the explosion as a trailer. The letter also refers to Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran's most powerful generals who was assassinated in a drone strike by the United States in January last year.

Sources tell OneIndia that the bomb was planted in a flower pot on the road divider. The forensic experts have found broken pieces of a cool drink can and ball bearings. Prima facie, it appears as though the ball bearings were stuffed inside the can. No decide or battery has been found at the spot.

It may be recalled that on February 13 2012, Israeli diplomat Tal Yehoshua and an Indian driver of an Embassy vehicle were among the four who were injured after a magnetic bomb stuck on the vehicle exploded in Delhi.