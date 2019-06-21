  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Embarrassed, grieved says prominent Muslims in later to Mamata Banerjee

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Kolkata, June 21: A group of Muslims have demanded action against members of their community who were involved in the attack on junior doctors at a government hospital and on former Miss India Ushoshi Sengupta.

    The signatories included educationist and businessman Imran Zaki, social worker Mudar Patherya among others. The attackers in both cases were members of our community. We are embraced and grieved, the letter signed by 53 people said.

    File photo of Mamata Banerjee
    File photo of Mamata Banerjee

    The letter written to West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, further said, "bring the assailants to book, not just in these instances but every single instance where Muslims are involved. They should not be allowed to get away scot-free because they happened to be Muslims (as is a growing perception). This will send out a message that members of one community are not being shielded or appeased (as most people believe)."

    More MUSLIMS News

    Read more about:

    muslims government hospital mamata banerjee west bengal

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 7:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue