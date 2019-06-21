Embarrassed, grieved says prominent Muslims in later to Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, June 21: A group of Muslims have demanded action against members of their community who were involved in the attack on junior doctors at a government hospital and on former Miss India Ushoshi Sengupta.

The signatories included educationist and businessman Imran Zaki, social worker Mudar Patherya among others. The attackers in both cases were members of our community. We are embraced and grieved, the letter signed by 53 people said.

The letter written to West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, further said, "bring the assailants to book, not just in these instances but every single instance where Muslims are involved. They should not be allowed to get away scot-free because they happened to be Muslims (as is a growing perception). This will send out a message that members of one community are not being shielded or appeased (as most people believe)."