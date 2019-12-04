  • search
Trending Vikram Lander Citizenship Amendment Bill
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Embarrassed: FMs of non-BJP states, express concern over delay in GST compensation

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 04: Finance ministers and representatives of opposition-ruled states on Wednesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and expressed their concern over delay in release of GST compensation which has put them in an acute financial position.

    The finance ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh and representatives Kerala, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh and West Bengal attended the meeting over delay in payment of compensation.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said, August and September compensation has not been released to states.

    "We discussed that issue with the Finance Minister. Even the compensation for next period (October-November) will be due now, so August-November. Government is under obligation to pay.

    Every woman in our party is sabla, Nirmala Sitharaman responds to 'Nirbala' jibe

      Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan opens fire, 6 ITBP jawans killed and more news| OneIndia News

      "The Finance Minister assured us that the compensation will be released as early as possible but she did not specify any timeline, " he said.

      So far state have not got compensation for the month of August and September and post December 10, compensation for the period October-November will also be due.

      Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it is not that compensation fund does not have adequate money, around Rs 50,000 crore is there through cess collection.

      "We thought we will make appeal to Union Finance Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) saying that she must personally look into this and not violate the constitutional provisions as passed by Parliament of India," Sisodia said after half an hour long meeting.

      More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

      Read more about:

      nirmala sitharaman union finance minister gst compensation

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 16:04 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 4, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue