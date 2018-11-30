  • search

Elon Musk and Anand Mahindra discuss over 'who should go to Mars?'

    Bengaluru, Nov 30: Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, both of whom share a common interest in automobiles futurism, tech, space and other mandatory geek subjects, recently had an exchange of ideas on Twitter.

    Mahindra said poets should be sent to the red planet first, not real estate developers. "A human landing on Mars is now not far away. I only hope the first wave of explorers will be poets & not real estate developers," he wrote.

    Musk replied to the tweet, saying: "Engineers, artists & creators of all kinds. There is so much to build".

    Mahindra added that if poets are not sent on the planet first, there would be no one to make sense of why they have gone there.

    Musk and Mahindra have a history of exchanging ideas and news over Twitter, to the obvious delight of the social media platform.

    The Mahindra Group Mahindra has also been in talks with Musk to enter the Indian market in order to capitalise on the much-promised boom in the electric vehicle (EV) segment in the country.

    "Time you got here Elon. You don't want to leave the whole market to Mahindra, do you? The more the merrier" tweeted Mahindra, to which Musk responded, "India commits to sell only electric cars by 2030. It is already the largest market for solar power."

    Friday, November 30, 2018, 15:35 [IST]
