    Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 01: The government on Monday proposed extension of the eligibility for claiming tax holiday and capital gains exemption for investment in startups till March 31, 2022.

    Nirmala Sitharaman

    "In order to incentivise startups in the country, I propose to extend the eligibility for claiming tax holiday for startups by one more year to March 31, 2022," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

    Presenting the first paperless Union Budget, she further said: In order to incentivise funding for the startups, I propose to extend the capital gains exemption for investment in startups by one more year to March 31, 2022".

